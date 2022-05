The suspect in a Cass Lake stabbing is being changed with one count of second degree unintentional murder and one count of first degree manslaughter. Floyd Robert Desjarlais of Minneapolis is alleged to have stabbed a 19-year old man on May 14th. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner claimed Desjarlais initiated an altercation with the homeowner’s grandson. The victim and Desjarlais were arguing. The homeowner reports to have not seen a knife. After breaking up the fight, the homeowner states that the victim walked away and Desjarlais was on the ground. The time of this altercation is not reported.

