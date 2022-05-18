ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Bear found in Broken Arrow, owner sought

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
Do you know this bear?

Photo permission given by BA Buzz

Administrators on the BA Buzz Facebook page posted this bear on Tuesday night. They said a citizen found the bear and reported it to them in hopes of reuniting the bear and the owner.

The bear was spotted in the road southbound on Elm on the bridge over the Broken Arrow Expressway. The post says it isn't dirty so it may have just fallen out of a car by accident.

If you think you know who owns the bear Send Email to connect you to the finder!

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

