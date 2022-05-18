Special Weather Statement issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 03:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

