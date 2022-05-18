ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kit Carson County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 05:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 06:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Sherman; Wallace FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Greeley, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Yuma County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Yuma County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM MDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Red Willow FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Red Willow County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hitchcock FROST ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY MORNING IS CANCELLED Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 30`s and lower 40`s for the remainder of the morning so the frost advisory has been canceled. FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Hitchcock County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 06:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Dundy County. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 10 AM MDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Hot temperatures and strong winds will develop today across much of western and north central Nebraska with highs in the middle 80s to middle 90s and westerly winds gusting up to 45 mph. A strong cold front will arrive from the north beginning around midday and track across the area north to south through the afternoon and early evening. Winds will abruptly shift to the north with gusts nearing 30 to 40 mph immediately following frontal passage. This abrupt wind shift will only add to the fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND WESTERN SANDHILLS...AS WELL AS SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will abruptly shift behind a cold front to the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

