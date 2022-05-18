ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Pa. man working on car dies after vehicle falls on him

By Sarah Cassi
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
A Northampton County man working on a car died after a jack slipped and the vehicle fell on him, the county coroner said...

