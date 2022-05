May is a month when barbeque food is celebrated. I tried to get my birthday changed to coincide with the special celebration of a good barbecue but to no avail. I have had good barbecues all over this fine country of ours. I’ve had ribs at the famous Rendezvous in Memphis, I’ve had the slab and outstanding sides at Gates Barbecue in Kansas City, The Alamo in Richmond, VA, and enjoyed a great barbecue in Texas, Mississippi, and the Carolina’s. I enjoy it all and go to those barbecue places that know how to do barbecue right.

RUMSON, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO