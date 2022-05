This afternoon, the New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of a four-game weekend series. This is the second time this season that the streaking Yankees take on the inconsistent White Sox after taking three of four games from the last week. Despite dropping yet another game to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, the Bronx Bombers enter this game on a 9-2 tear and lead the AL East with a 28-10 record.

