Swampscott, MA

A welcoming sign in Swampscott

By Alena Kuzub
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
SWAMPSCOTT  — To highlight public housing in the town and give its residents a sense of belonging, the Swampscott Housing Authority (SHA) installed new property signs, for the first time since the buildings were constructed.

“When I first took this job, I noticed that our sites had no building signs and maybe for this reason some residents of Swampscott were not aware that Swampscott had two eldery sites and one family public housing site,” said Irma Chez, executive director of the SHA.

She brought the subject up with the Housing Authority Board, getting their unanimous approval to order and install the signs. Next, Chez secured permission from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Each of the SHA properties – Doherty Circle Apartments, Duncan Terrace Apartments and Margaret M. Kelly Apartments – now have a free standing white and green sign with golden details and the Equal Housing Opportunity logo on them. The signs also say that the property belongs to the SHA.

“There had never been any sign,” said Cynthia Tennant, representative for the Swampscott Senior Tenants Association and member of the SHA board. “We have been anonymous over here. The rest of Swampscott didn’t know that on the other side of the (train) tract was public housing.”

The first building at Margaret M. Kelly Apartments was built in 1949. Duncan Terrace Apartments were built in 1960, followed by the Doherty Circle Apartments in 1969.

The SHA manages 121 units in total.

Tennant pointed out that the signs say “apartments” instead of “public housing.”

“It makes us feel that we are a part of the town,” said Tennant. “We are just as much residents and citizens of this town as everybody else.”

Richard Callahan, chairman of the board, said that the new signs add character to the properties.

“It gives residents a sense of pride, especially families, that these are not just projects,” said Callahan.

Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
