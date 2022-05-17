ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prediabetic young adults might have higher heart attack risk: Report

By Cortney Moore
 2 days ago

New research from the American Heart Association (AHA) has found a potential link between prediabetes and heart attacks. The cardiovascular health nonprofit published a news release about its “preliminary” findings on Monday, May 16, and noted that a full paper will be published in a peer-reviewed journal in the near...

studyfinds.org

5 key childhood risk factors can predict a heart attack or stroke 50 years later

MELBOURNE, Australia — Life would be much easier if we all had our own medical crystal ball. The ability to see into our health futures could potentially save countless lives. While it isn’t quite a magic 8-ball, researchers from the Murdoch Children Research Institute (MCRI) say it may be possible to predict major heart problems decades before they ever occur.
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
UPI News

High blood pressure in pregnancy linked to heart disease later

High blood pressure complications during pregnancy can be scary, but a new study warns they also significantly raise a woman's risk for heart disease later in life. "Women with a history of gestational hypertension or preeclampsia should be informed that they have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease," said study author Jennifer Stuart. She is an associate epidemiologist in the division of women's health at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, in Boston.
Medical News Today

What to know about sleep apnea and high cholesterol

People with sleep apnea stop breathing while they sleep. The condition can impact a person’s health, and experts now recognize a link between cholesterol and sleep apnea. Sleep apnea disrupts a person’s sleep, which can have negative health effects over time. Researchers have. obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and...
Next Avenue

Black Americans Face Greater Risk of Heart Disease

How to recognize risk factors and adopt ways to take control of heart health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Compared to other ethnic groups, Black Americans have the highest overall risk of developing heart disease. Additionally, Black Americans develop heart disease at a...
MedicalXpress

Links connecting stress, depression and heart disease risk found in mouse model

Results from a new mouse model may aid in understanding how depression and prolonged and severe stress increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting is being held May 12-14, 2022, in Seattle and is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in new and emerging scientific research in arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, vascular biology, peripheral vascular disease, vascular surgery and functional genomics.
POZ

Concerns: Heart Risk

People living with HIV are at greater risk for myocardial infarction (MI), or heart attacks, than their HIV-negative peers, a disparity that has widened over time. Previous research showed that HIV-positive people have higher rates of cardiovascular problems. Traditional risk factors (such as smoking), chronic inflammation and antiretroviral medications likely play a role. Researchers looked at changes in MI rates among HIV-positive and HIV-negative members of two large health systems in the San Francisco Bay Area and Boston. During 2005 to 2009, five-year MI incidence was the same in the two groups, at 1.1%. But the rates diverged during 2010 to 2017, rising to 1.2% in the HIV-positive group while falling to 0.9% in the HIV-negative group. This meant that people with HIV had a 60% higher heart attack risk, which appears to be driven more by a reduction in the HIV-negative group than an increase in the HIV-positive group. These findings underscore the importance of cardiovascular prevention for people living with HIV.
UPI News

Asthma, allergies may increase risk for heart disease

If you have asthma or allergies, you may be more likely to develop heart disease, and some medications may increase or lower that risk, a new review of clinical trials and lab research shows. "Many people think of asthma as a disease of the lungs, but there's an important link...
