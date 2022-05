The Kosciusko School District Board contracted with the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) to assist in the search for the new superintendent of the Kosciusko School District. A digital brochure advertising the superintendent vacancy and outlining the basic qualifications for the superintendent, which were set by the Board, was prepared by MSBA and posted online at the MSBA website with the application on May 6, 2022. MSBA sent an email to over 5,000 people on the MSBA mailing list announcing the search and requesting assistance in publicizing the vacancy. The vacancy announcement was sent to the National Association of Superintendent Searchers, which posted it on their website.

