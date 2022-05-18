ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, IL

Saturday showcases five neat towns with five neat events

 3 days ago
• In Carrollton, the Artisan's Market on the Square features crafts, artisanal foods and goat yoga. The event runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the square at 721 5th St. (Great Rivers and...

The Telegraph

Hartford centennial set Saturday

HARTFORD — The Hartford Centennial Celebration is set for Saturday after a two-year hold because of COVID precautions. The village was founded in 1920 and a celebration was planned for 2020. The delay has allowed organizers to develop plans for a daylong celebration culminating with one of the Riverbend's first fireworks show of the season.
HARTFORD, IL
The Telegraph

Alton to again discuss proposed motorcycle ride

ALTON - The Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride will be the topic of discussion at the next Alton Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday. The June 18 event is being organized by the Christine L. Brice Foundation. The mission of the group is to work in collaboration with other organizations to alleviate the struggles in the community by extending a helping hand in times of need. Organizers are seeking street closures from Riverfront Park to Killion Park on Saturday, June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The ride will complete at Killion Park in time for 31st Annual Juneteenth celebration.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Church celebrates 185th Sunday

ALTON - Members of Union Baptist Church will gather at Best Western Premier Hotel, 3559 College Ave., in Alton at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22 to celebrate this event with a banquet. The church, located at 320 E. 7th St., had its origins in the summer of 1836 when 10 former slaves made their way to Alton. Some arrived via the Underground Railroad, while others already had been freed. They first met at the home of Charles Edwards and the group included such established city leaders as the Rev. Eben Rodgers of the First Baptist Church. More meetings followed, and the group organized into the African Mission Freedman which led to the founding of the African Baptist Church in 1837 with the Rev. John Livingston serving as its founding pastor.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Confluence Tower reopens for season

The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower has reopened for the season. Visitors take an elevator to three different platforms set at 50 feet, 100 feet and 150 feet above ground. From the top you can see downtown St. Louis to the south and Alton and the Clark Bridge to the north.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Marquette Catholic auction sets record

ALTON - The Marquette Catholic Explorers Club Gala and Auction, held March 26, set a record with a profit of $126,890. The annual event started in the early 1990's.  "The auction dinner is a very important event for us. On behalf of our students, I want to express our appreciation for the great support we received from our parents, alumni, and the Marquette community. I want to thank all the parents in the Explorers Club who helped make the auction such a success", said Tim Harmon, Principal. "I'm already looking forward to next year's event.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

WOW, Germania open new Jerseyville event venue

JERSEYVILLE - The Brynildsen family continues to expand their hospitality businesses with a new venue adjacent and accessible through their new Germania Brewhaus location. Just a few months since Germania Brewhaus opened in Jerseyville at 309 N. State St., Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen, of Alton, opened its event center adjacent and accessible through Germania, which will be the new venue's bar and beverages area. Germania is owned by the Brynildsens' sons Ben Brynildsen, along with his wife, Maggie, and Jared Brynildsen, and his wife, Carolyn. This is Barbie and Bryan Brynildsens' first event center location in Jerseyville; the couple also own WOW Event Center, 515 E. 3rd St., and WOW on Broadway, 630 E. Broadway, both in Alton. Their son Matt Brynildsen and his wife, Reilly, also are involved with the WOW Event Center and becoming more involved as the business grows.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton

Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
GRAFTON, IL
stlmag.com

Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen in Webster Groves under new ownership

Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen (34 S. Old Orchard)—a local gathering place in Webster Groves known for its Cajun specialties, Memphis-style BBQ and Cajun specialties (“Beale Street meets Bourbon Street”), folksy atmosphere, live music, and “Southern Roadhouse Hospitality”—changed hands yesterday morning. “Yes, I sold...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
The Telegraph

Health fair set in Carrollton

CARROLLTON — The Greene County Health Department, in cooperation with Boyd Healthcare Services and the Job Center, is sponsoring the Greene County Health & Jobs Fair 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Carrollton Square.
CARROLLTON, IL
The Telegraph

"If I Never Wake Up" at Alton Little Theater Saturday

ALTON - Amare and Alton Little Theater have teamed up to bring Ty Bechel's two-act live performance, If I Never Wake Up, to Madison County one more time at the Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., in Alton at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21. This powerful, heart-pounding, and emotional two-act drama follows Aurora, her two troubled friends, and her family through the escalation of substance use and how decisions can affect everyone involved. This will be the seventh performance of this close-to-home tragedy that touches everyone in attendance. Tickets are a suggested $3 donation at the door. Following the play will be a brief Q&A with the cast, director, and special guests.
ALTON, IL
News Break
Politics
The Telegraph

Amphitheater plans major show news next week

ALTON - The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater next week plans to announce a national act scheduled for this summer. Jordan Atkins, vice chairman of the Alton Amphitheater Commission, said he is excited for the upcoming year with the summer schedule nearing completion. "Hopefully, with our fingers crossed, we're trying to get one more national act," Atkins said. "We're working towards two national acts - if not this year, then next year."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Bethalto fish fry set Saturday

BETHALTO — The Bethalto Masonic Lodge will have a fish fry Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. or when sold out. The lodge will offer white fish and buffalo in the parking lot at 455 S. Prairie St., Bethalto, along with tarter sauce and onions on the side with choice of bread.
BETHALTO, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Route 66 Cars and Guitars Festival 2022

Visit Downtown Kirkwood on Saturday, June 11, for the annual Cars and Guitars Route 66 Festival. The event kicks off from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the fire station at 137 W. Argonne Drive for the “Carbs and Guitars” pancake breakfast fundraiser. Tickets are $10 and available at Kirkwood City Hall or at the fire station the day of the event.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill.

Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill. Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property …. Attempted break-in reported at St. Louis mayor’s …. Teen charged in crash that killed 5 on Mother’s Day …. 3x Olympic steeplechaser Emma Coburn prepares for …. Proud to Serve:...
GREENVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Soulard Blues Band playing in Grafton Friday

GRAFTON - The Soulard Blues Band will perform at The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., in Grafton from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 20. Formed in 1978, the band's style has evolved over the years beyond straight-up blues to include R&B and soul, as well as touches of jazz, zydeco and funk. They've remained a constant presence on the local scene. They have taken their act on the road throughout Missouri, Illinois and the wider world, even recording one of their albums live in Stuttgart, Germany.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

County approves Alton bridge repair pact

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board approved an agreement and funding resolution with the city of Alton and Illinois Department of Transportation to provide $100,000 in matching funds for the repair of the Brown Street Bridge over Rock Spring Creek. The project includes inserting new precast box culverts into the existing structure, and extending those new box culverts, replacing the existing roadway, and new sidewalks and guardrails.
ALTON, IL
Alton, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

