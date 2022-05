(Fargo, ND) -- The rumors, while true, may not be as dire as originally thought regarding black and brown-outs in North Dakota this upcoming Summer. North Dakota Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak says while she has been informed the outages could be a possibility in the coming months, recent conversations with energy providers have given her optimism that the state could be skipped over.

