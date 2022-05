Between Key West, Everglades National Park, Miami, and an adorable rodent named Mickey Mouse, Florida reigns as the quintessential summertime vacation destination. But amidst all the well-trod destinations, one comparatively quiet island on the state’s northernmost coast is an oceanic sleeper hit with all the “fun in the sun,” minus the hordes. In fact, Amelia Island is so far north—about 45 minutes north of Jacksonville—that it’s practically Georgia, with native flora that looks more Savannah than South Beach and with historic lore and nautical noshes to match.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO