ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Cleveland traffic stop leads to drug charges

By Trent Crawford
nowhabersham.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cleveland)- A Gainesville man was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed narcotics ready for distribution, according to information from Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker. Shoemaker, in an email, stated that on Sunday, Cleveland Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Nissan Titan for...

nowhabersham.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Cartersville man faces additional charges for second Canton shooting

CANTON, Ga. - A Georgia man is facing additional charges after investigators said they linked him to shooting a government vehicle. He was already in jail for shooting up a Canton home. Timothy Gregory, 29, of Cartersville, was charged with aggravated assault, interference with government property, discharge of firearm on...
CANTON, GA
Forsyth County News

Man arraigned on simple battery charge for allegedly touching toddler inappropriately at Dawsonville Walmart

A Dawsonville man has been arraigned on one misdemeanor simple battery charge after allegedly inappropriately touching a toddler at the Dawsonville Walmart in November. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Manuel Morales-Tzaj, 47, the evening of Nov. 13, following an incident at the Dawsonville Walmart. Morales-Tzaj’s warrant, and indictment...
DAWSONVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
City
Cleveland, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cleveland, GA
Crime & Safety
nowhabersham.com

Toddler suffers head injuries in fall from vehicle

A 2-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when he fell from a moving vehicle in northern Habersham County. According to state troopers, the child fell from a Toyota Tacoma driven by 37-year-old Sarah Ernst. They identified the passengers in the vehicle as Elias and Amundsen Ernst. GSP did not specify the name of the injured child but says paramedics airlifted him to Scottish Rite Medical Center in Atlanta with serious head injuries.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
sky21.com

Two Men, One Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges

Rome Police arrested three individuals Arvin Renee Louis, 48 of Rome, Melva Lee Louis, 69 of Atlanta, and Terajh Javon Scott, 30 of Atlanta, on various drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Turner McCall Blvd and Riverside Parkway. Police said that a search led...
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Marijuana#Crime#Alcohol
maggrand.com

Georgia jail worker on the run after attempting to smuggle drugs to prisoners

A Georgia woman is on the run after she attempted to smuggle drugs and other contraband into a county jail where she worked over the weekend, authorities said. TreQuera Lashell Ford, a 24-year-old contract medical worker for the Fulton County Jail, arrived for her shift Saturday smelling of marijuana, according to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

A high-speed chase originating in Bartow ends with fatality in Gordon County.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a gray Nissan Titan along Highway 53 traveling east in Gordon County. According to Georgia State Patrol reports, a Bartow County Deputy utilized the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. The Nissan Titan, driven by Joshua T. Eaker, began to rotate counterclockwise and traveled off the north edge of the roadway and into a ditch at a very high rate of speed. The Nissan Titan struck an ATV which was traveling west in the ditch. The ATV’s operator, 48-year-old Dustin Cody Thomas of Calhoun, was fatally injured. After striking Thomas, the Nissan Titan came to a final rest, partially blocking the highway’s westbound lane. Eaker was booked into the Bartow County Jail and charged with one count of felony assault. No Troopers or Deputies were injured during this crash.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
fox5atlanta.com

Auto body owner arrested, accused of taking customers' money

MARIETTA, Ga. - Auto Innovations auto body shop sat prominently on Canton Road in Marietta for a long time, then it disappeared. Cobb County Police started getting deluged with complaints about missing vehicles. But the shop owner was in court this week for missing money. Brittany Pedigo's truck missed a...
MARIETTA, GA
WYFF4.com

2 women, man arrested, charged after downtown Greenville parking garage assaults

Two women and a man face charges, and another man is still wanted, after police say they attacked people in a downtown Greenville parking garage over the weekend. Jennifer Pace, 26, of Greenville, Hannah Poole, 21, of Easley, and Johnny Holcombe Jr., 24, of Greenville, all face assault and battery charges, according to warrants. Pace faces two counts and Poole faces three counts, and both women also face a malicious damage charge.
GREENVILLE, SC
accesswdun.com

Gainesville garage damaged in morning fire

No one was injured, but a garage at a Gainesville home was damaged by fire Friday morning. According to a press release from the Gainesville Fire Department, crews responded at about 7:30 a.m. to the home in the 100 block of Thompson Place. Crews found light smoke showing from the...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy