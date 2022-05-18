ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

One person injured in Woodland Pond neighborhood house fire

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was hospitalized after a house fire in the Woodland Pond neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services tweeted about the incident at 7:04 p.m. The fire was located at a house at the 11200 block of Woodland Pond Parkway, and was caused by a grill fire that entended to the porch, causing damage to the outside of the home.

One person was injured in the incident, according to Chesterfield Fire, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The family occupying the home was able to continue living in the house.

Chesterfield Fire later tweeted at 7:12 p.m. saying the fire had been marked under control.

Stay with 8News for updates.

