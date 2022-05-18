ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Evans defeats incumbent Roberts for Fayette Co. attorney

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for Fayette County attorney’s race....

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxlexington.com

Meet Lexington’s new state representatives: Chad Aull, Lindsey Burke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington elected two new state representatives this week, passing the torch from two longtime lawmakers—who did not seek re-election—to serve the city in Frankfort. Chad Aull and Lindsey Burke are the two Democrats elected to represent the 79th and 75th house districts,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Marshall Todd wins Pulaski County Judge-Executive race

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s primary election, a new Pulaski County Judge-Executive will be sworn in next year. Marshall Todd is the Pulaski County Judge-Executive elect, beating incumbent Steve Kelley by more than four thousand votes. Todd said he was thrilled and surprised by the voter turnout...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Fayette Co. sheriff to assign two school resource officers to LCA

The combined season lineup features five national touring Broadway musicals, two locally produced Broadway musicals, one cabaret-style concert and a classic children’s show. WATCH | Beshear says current unemployment rate is the lowest in state history. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Angela Evans reflects on primary win for Fayette Co. attorney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Angela Evans is reflecting on her primary win for Fayette County attorney, thanking voters for their support. “They had a choice and they realized they had a choice and they clearly wanted change,” Evans said. As of now Evans runs unopposed. Voters can still write...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Government
County
Fayette County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Angela Evans named new Fayette County Attorney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A former public defender and Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government councilwoman will become the Fayette County Attorney. Larry Roberts has been in the position since 2006 but was defeated tonight by Angela Evans, who brought in about 70% of the vote. “The first thing I...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Mercer Co. Schools approves historic raise for employees

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees in the Mercer County School System are getting a historic raise. The Mercer County superintendent said this pay raise will give teachers about a 10% salary increase. Thursday night, the Mercer County Board of Education voted unanimously to give the largest pay raise in...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

County by County (5/20/2022)

A month ago Laurel County was seeing about 16 to 18 per week, with about 35 to 40 right now. But she says that pales in comparison to the hundreds in the delta and omicron surges. WATCH | Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting mobile mammogram screening event. Updated: 5 hours...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Incumbent#Fayette Co#Wkyt
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington Christian Academy welcomes two deputies to campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A new partnership with a Lexington private school and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will start up next school year. Two deputies will now be at each location of Lexington Christian Academy to ensure safety in schools. For 13 years, Anthony Palmer has served as...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. bars, restaurants ask for help as federal funding ends

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to add $40 billion to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund has failed to pass the U.S. Senate. Lexington restaurants are urging people to think local this summer when going out to eat or drink. That federal money ran out within a few weeks, and 177,000 locally-owned restaurants never received grants from the original fund of more than $28 billion.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Results unclear in Fayette County race following ballot mix up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The results of the fourth district seat on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council are hanging in the balance after a ballot mix-up prevented some people from voting in the race while allowing others to vote in it that should not have. On Tuesday Brenda...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

COVID-19 cases ticking up in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are starting to tick up in Kentucky. It’s following a nationwide trend where even some hospitals are filling up again. Laurel County was one of the counties that saw a lot of COVID-19 cases but a low vaccination rate. The director of the local health department says they have seen a slight increase in cases over the past week but nothing significant.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKYT 27

Grand jury indicts woman accused of murdering Bryan McCarty

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County grand jury indicted the woman charged in the death of a well-known businessman. The grand jury indicted Victoria Strelsky with the murder of Bryan McCarty. Deputies say she shot him in the back three times. They testified saying she also searched Google...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

POLICE: Drug bust outside a Morehead Dairy Queen

MOREHEAD, KY (WOWK) — The Morehead Police Department said a fight between two people, one of which appeared to be on drugs, occurred in a white Cadillac outside a Dairy Queen. Officer Patrick Smith stopped the car as it was leaving. After further investigation, it was found that George Reis had warrants, according to Morehead […]
MOREHEAD, KY
foxlexington.com

Beshear announces Winchester job creation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Gov. Beshear announced more jobs are coming to Winchester. Catalent Inc., which partners with biotech and pharma, is set to add 277 jobs as a part of a $175 million investment. The investment focuses on growing the Winchester facility and will create a variety...
WINCHESTER, KY
foxlexington.com

Clark County hit hard by drug epidemic

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clark County has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 counties in the Commonwealth for the rate of overdose deaths. It’s a problem that is plaguing the area. In the most recent Overdose Fatality Report, Clark County ranked second for its rate...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man accused of lying about being a Navy SEAL to get loan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal grand jury alleges a Lexington man lied about being a Navy SEAL and falsified loan documents to get money to try to start a horse business, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The report says Christopher “Rusty” Custer faces two charges of bank fraud...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many counties across Kentucky experienced severe thunderstorms Thursday night. In Jessamine County, people in the Wilmore area tell us their homes were hit by large pieces of hail, ranging from the size of golf balls to baseballs. People have preserved the hail in their freezers...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy