Orlando Magic awarded No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
A general view of the stage before the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic own the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after winning the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday.

Orlando finished the 2021-22 season with the second worst record in the NBA, ahead of only the Houston Rockets who are now slated to pick third. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who had the fourth worst record, will pick second.

The Sacramento Kings are the big winners of the day, landing the fourth pick despite finishing ahead of six teams during the regular season.

Maybe the least fortunate team Tuesday was the Detroit Pistons, who were tied for the best odds at the top pick after finishing the regular season with the third worst record. Instead, the team tumbled to fifth after it was jumped by the Kings and Thunder.

Gonzaga seven-footer Chet Holmgren is the favorite to be picked first by the Magic next month after finishing his only season of college basketball with 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

