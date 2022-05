ONE SEATTLE, MOTHERFUCKERS! Tomorrow is Mayor Bruce Harrell's inaugural One Seattle Day of Service. It’s a big one, with 127 events throughout the city and over 4,000 volunteers signed up to clean, garden, and whatever it is the City doesn’t want to pay people to do. Okay, okay, that was a little sassy, I’m sorry. I’m sure that this will be a very unifying experience. Plus, you can technically get paid a little bit in like an indentured servant kind of way. If you owe Seattle Municipal Court money, you can apply to waive up to $50 for an hour of work.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO