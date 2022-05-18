ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

18-year-old dies, sister rescued in sand collapse at New Jersey beach

By Phil Helsel
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old died and his sister was rescued after a hole they were digging in the sand at a New Jersey beach collapsed in on them Tuesday, police said. Levy Caverley, of Maine, died after the accident in Toms River on the...

