People Over Profit Foundation & Silver State Schools Credit Union Announces 2022 Scholarship Program Recipients

BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL. The award-winning hit production Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, will take over the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 27, 2022 and tickets are on sale now for the internationally acclaimed musical. Set against the backdrop of the Paris Theatre at Paris Las Vegas, the Rocky-Horror-style celebration of bombastic rock opera and live theatre will dazzle audiences every Tuesday – Sunday at 7 p.m., with performances on select days at both 7 and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit BatOutOfHellVegas.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO