Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman are two of the greatest welterweights to ever lace up a pair of four-ounce gloves, but who would win if they somehow met in their primes?. That debate has continued to heat up as Usman racks up title defenses during his four-year run as UFC welterweight champion. And although it’s a question that will never truly be answered, the 41-year-old St-Pierre was always a master tactician in his heyday, so he’s given thought to how he’d approach a fight against MMA’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO