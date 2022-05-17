ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

BETTY FANGUY AUCOIN

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 5 days ago

Betty Fanguy Aucoin, 70, a native of Houma and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at...

www.banner-tribune.com

Franklin Banner-Tribune

GENEVIEVE GUIDRY PRICE

Genevieve Guidry Price, 87, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Maison Jardin Senior Living, surrounded by her loving family. Genevieve was born on October 20, 1934 in Morgan City, the daughter of Eugene C. Guidry Sr. and Emily Gros Guidry. Genevieve was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

HAZEL MAE BAUDOIN LeJEUNE

Hazel Mae Baudoin LeJeune, 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She is survived by three children, Jo Ann LeJeune and Roxanne Davis, both of Bayou L’Ourse, and Brian LeJeune of Stephensville; one sister, Judy Voisin of Morgan City; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Word millionaires

The St. Mary Parish School Board presented certificates to its top World Millionaires at Thursday's meeting. Stanley Aucoin, a sixth-grader at Berwick Junior High, led the way among secondary students after reading and being tested on material contain 6,897,101 words. Addie Aucoin, a fifth-grader at Berwick Elementary, was tops among elementary students with 3,147,859 words. Their librarians are Mikah Kelly at Berwick Elementary and Laura Rentrop at Berwick Junior High.
BERWICK, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Morgan City police radio logs for May 19-20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:14 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft. 6:28 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm. 7:56 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical. 8:20...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

From the Editor: Grads, look to the books before the bucks

Shooting pictures at the recent Morgan City and Berwick high school graduations brought on a predictable bout of nostalgia. Ah, to be 18 again. Then again, I’m not sure I’d want to be 18 again. I flipped my tassel in 1976, and kids, you don’t know what it was like back then.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Centerville principal will be human resources director for schools

Centerville High School Principal Kristina Estay will be the next human resources director for St. Mary Parish schools, Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in a press release. Estay will succeed Suzanne Bergeron, who is retiring. Estay will begin working with Bergeron in early June. "Given the critical role that the Human...
CENTERVILLE, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Red Ribbon Week contest winners

The St. Mary Parish School Board honored the winners in Red Ribbon Week contests this year. Wyandotte Elementary fifth-grader Hudson Norman won the Slogan Contest. Morgan City Junior High eighth-grader Silas Hastings is the Drawing Contest winner. The students whose artwork will be featured in the Red Ribbon Calendar are Bria Lemelle, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Park Pisani, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Caldynce Washington, first grade, St. John Elementary; Sofia Alfred, second grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Brekin Monceaux, third grade, Berwick Elementary; Brie Landry, third grade, Hattie Watts Elementary; Ella Robinson, fourth grade, Central Catholic Elementary; Addie Aucoin, fifth grade, Berwick Elementary; Charlotte Reynolds, fifth grade, St. John Elementary; Eduin Perez Deleon, fifth grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Sherlly Bordales, sixth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Chloe Lemelle, seventh grade, Berwick Junior High; Silas Hastings, eighth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Sherley Perez, freshman, Morgan City High; and Lauren Chauvin, junior, West St. Mary High.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Morgan City Council looks for money for police, fire raises

A dozen or so police officers and firefighters met with Morgan City government officials Thursday, hoping they can find a way to boost public safety pay and slow expensive personnel losses to better-paying departments. Nothing was formally decided at the Morgan City Council Budget Committee meeting at the Recreation Department...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

House passes budget bills, including $1,500 teacher raise

BATON ROUGE – The House gave final legislative approval to a bundle of budget bills on Thursday that include funds for $1,500 pay raises for K-12 teachers and $300 million for a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge. The basic package had already cleared the House, but amendments...
BATON ROUGE, LA

