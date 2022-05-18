ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal accident at beach

94.3 The Point

Tragedy at Ocean Beach III in Toms River, NJ is among most News capturing stories of the week in Ocean County, NJ and Monmouth County, NJ

There are communities from here to Maine who are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Levi Caverly who passed away following an accident at Ocean Beach III along the barrier island in Toms River Township on Tuesday afternoon. Levi and his 17-year-old sister were digging an approximately eight-foot hole in the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Asbury Park (DEVELOPING)

A shooting was reported on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, ,May 19 on Main Street in Asbury Park. EMS crews were called. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Maine State
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
CBS New York

Pilot known for N.J. emergency landing escapes serious crash

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A pilot who pulled off an emergency landing in New Jersey last year now has another incredible story of survival.Landon Lucas, 19, was the only passenger on a small plane when it crashed upside down on April 9 in New Mexico. The pilot died, and Lucas suffered a broken spine, ribs and both legs."I actually managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of these injuries by myself, and it's kind of just crazy," he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. You may remember Lucas from last July when he grabbed headlines for safely landing a plane on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey after its engine failed. Lucas is now recovering from seven surgeries but says he will be back in the sky as soon as he can. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Seriously Injured In School Bus Crash

HOWELL – Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash occurred yesterday at the intersection of Route 9 South and New Friendship Road in Howell Township. Police, Fire and EMS Units were all on scene of the crash that involved two school buses...
HOWELL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

2 school buses, SUV crash on Route 9 in Howell, NJ

HOWELL — Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving two school buses on Route 9 Wednesday morning. No children were on board either of the buses involved in the crash on the southbound side near New Friendship Road around 8:45 a.m., according to Howell police. Video shows both...
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Buried In Sand At Jersey Shore Beach (DEVELOPING)

Two people purportedly became buried beneath the sand at a Jersey Shore beach, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 off Seaview Road in Toms River, initial reports said. One person was reported to be under 10 feet of sand while...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenager Stabbed In Asbury Park (DEVELOPING)

A stabbing occurred on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The stabbing, purportedly involving a 19-year-old victim, was reported at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 on Atlantic Avenue in Asbury Park, initial reports said. The victim was stabbed in the back, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

$2K reward offered after puppy-napping at N.J. pet shop

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the return of a 10-week-old female cockapoo stolen on Thursday afternoon. Surveillance video from The Pet Shoppe on Route 35 in Middletown shows a man sitting on a chair next to the cash register near the front of the store before briefly playing with the tiny dog, scooping it up and sprinting out the door.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Police seek tips to solve killing of woman found dead in N.J. motel

Authorities on Wednesday identified the woman killed last week inside a South Jersey motel room and asked for help from the public in the homicide investigation. Michelle L. Johnston, 36, who recently lived in multiple locations around the Burlington and Camden county area, was found unresponsive shortly before 11:30 a.m. on May 11 in a room in the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 in Maple Shade, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HER? Puppy Stolen From Jersey Shore Pet Shop

Middletown police released a photo of a puppy that was stolen from a local pet shop. On Thursday, May 19, at 1:15 p.m., Middletown Township police responded to The Pet Shop, at 1284 Route 35, for a report of a puppy being stolen from the store. The owner reported that...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

