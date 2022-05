ABOVE PHOTO: Rep. Chris Rabb, (D-200th Dist.) at right with State Sen. Sharif Street (D-3rd Dist.) (Photos by Solomon Williams) After Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary — held amid a swirl of controversy — the stage is set for November’s general election to be one of the most consequential in recent years in the commonwealth. Adding to the tension is the aftermath of court challenges to voter access and the fallout from the latest post-Census redistricting maps.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO