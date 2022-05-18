Deputies arrest man after domestic incident in Pulaski Co.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle observed illegally passing on a double yellow line and speeding late Wednesday, May 18. The driver was later identified as Hunter Ross Thompson, 24, of Talcott. After officers used lights and sirens in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, Thompson allegedly fled down Route 12 towards Greenbrier County. According to the criminal complaint, Thompson reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The criminal complaint states that an officer witnessed Thompson crash into a guardrail, take back off, and subsequently crash again near the Greenbrier County line, this time into the side of a hill. Following...

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO