Some not happy with Biden's loosened Cuba restrictions

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday that he is prepared to boycott the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles if the US excludes Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela — a move that could throw the event into disarray. “If they exclude, if not all are invited, a representative of the Mexican government is going to go, but I would not,” Mr López Obrador said during his daily news conference.His announcement sets up his country in a standoff with its northern neighbour. US Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols has said that the three countries in question,...

