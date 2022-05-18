That pot in your kitchen could be a source of lead exposure

A headline that is filled with nothing but good news: "One of Tacoma’s most popular drives to close to cars forever." This is the Five Mile Drive on Point Defiance. The reason the park has been liberated from the most awful mode of transportation ever is that the roads in the park just can’t support their shit any more. Tacoma News Tribune: "The decision to permanently close the outer loop of Five Mile Drive to vehicles was made after a geotechnical assessment earlier this year identified 'ongoing erosion and slope instability impacting the bluff.'" How wonderful. The pedestrians and bikes. And the trees, the smell of the trees, and the smell of the surrounding sea. No revving, honking, fuming. You got it, you got it.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO