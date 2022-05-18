ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

That pot in your kitchen could be a source of lead exposure

By Ruby de Luna
KUOW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new King County study shows that aluminum cookware could be a source of lead exposure. Health officials noted elevated blood lead levels in King County’s Afghan refugee community, and worked with the families to track the source. It turned out the...

kuow.org

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

Unlock the secrets of Seattle's mysterious seed vault: Travel For Good

Seattle is home to the largest seed collection in the Pacific Northwest — the Miller Seed Vault. It’s tucked away in a small building, surrounded by public gardens, on the edge of the University of Washington campus. Visiting the seed vault is like walking into a restaurant freezer....
SEATTLE, WA
Tree Hugger

Built on Stilts: A Small House Built With Concrete-Free Foundations

The "concrete iceberg" in homes is made up of the footings and foundations that are usually hidden beneath the surface. But as a recent study showed, it can represent 35% of the upfront carbon in a building. It's one of the reasons we show so many structures that we say are built on stilts; it uses much less concrete. This new cabin under construction is built on steel stilts and uses no concrete at all.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Popular side hustles to make extra money

SEATTLE — Side hustles are more popular than ever, and some people are finding entrepreneurial success in finding ways to earn extra money. KIRO 7 reporter Ranji Sinha recently talked with NerdWallet small business specialist Randa Kriss, who said there are a lot of things people can do to make a little more cash.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Health
q13fox.com

WDFW: Invasive green crabs found in Hood Canal, 'furthest south' they have been detected

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Invasive European green crabs first detected on the Washington coast have now been found as far inland as Hood Canal, officials say. The invasive species were first found in Puget Sound in 2016, prompting the Washington Sea Grant and State Fish & Wildlife to extensively monitor the population. Most recently, the Lummi Nation declared a disaster in November, when green crabs swarmed the Lummi Sea Pond. The tribe removed 70,000 crabs over the course of several months.
ANIMALS
KUOW

Puget Sound is full of old tires... on purpose?

Decades ago, states began putting bundles of tires on the seafloor as "artificial reefs." Their aim was to build new habitats for local marine life. Today, there's little proof these tires are serving their intended purpose. So whose job is it to pull these tens of thousands of tires back...
DES MOINES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Poisoning#Pots#Afghan
seattleschild.com

Baby formula shortage: tips from a Seattle pediatrician

It’s a stressful time to be the parent of a very young child. With a nationwide shortage of baby formula, people are finding “it’s taking a lot of time and effort just to feed their babies. It’s really hard,” says Dr. Kelly Dundon, pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Copper River Salmon is back with its most inflated price yet

The first shipment of Alaska’s Copper River salmon arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday morning, marking the start of the season for the popular fish. Tuesday’s shipment was the first of many this year. Three to four of these flights will touch down daily through the season, according to Adam Drouhard, Alaska Airlines’ Managing Director of Cargo.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tacoma Park Goes Carless, Tower in Dying Seattle Sells for $730 million, A Door Seen on Mars

A headline that is filled with nothing but good news: "One of Tacoma’s most popular drives to close to cars forever." This is the Five Mile Drive on Point Defiance. The reason the park has been liberated from the most awful mode of transportation ever is that the roads in the park just can’t support their shit any more. Tacoma News Tribune: "The decision to permanently close the outer loop of Five Mile Drive to vehicles was made after a geotechnical assessment earlier this year identified 'ongoing erosion and slope instability impacting the bluff.'" How wonderful. The pedestrians and bikes. And the trees, the smell of the trees, and the smell of the surrounding sea. No revving, honking, fuming. You got it, you got it.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dramatic water rescue on Lake Washington saves two adults, toddler

High winds and rough seas caused an inflatable boat to capsize on Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge on Wednesday, leading to a dramatic water rescue of two men and a toddler. Thankfully, the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol was called to rescue the boaters. The video, shared by the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Six hidden gems to explore in Seattle - 2022's BNWE

SEATTLE — Seattle is the winner of Best Urban Getaway in 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll. In the heart of Pike Place Market, right behind the popular fish market — you'll find an urban escape. The Pike Place Secret Garden is a 2,000 square foot community space that immerses you in nature and in goodwill. Nearly 500 herbs and vegetables are donated each year to the Pike Place Senior Center and Foodbank and there are plenty of places to sit and enjoy views of Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Burien seafood broker sentenced to prison for smuggling 'possibly tainted' geoduck clams to China

SEATTLE - A Burien seafood broker was sentenced to 90 days in prison for smuggling possibly contaminated geoduck clams from SeaTac to China. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office, 52-year-old Jeffrey Olsen was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in prison and three years of supervised release. Olsen’s company, Absolute Seafoods, was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.
BURIEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy