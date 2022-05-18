ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

This drug may protect you from severe COVID-19

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhcLa_0fhaZzSR00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from the William Osler Health Centre found for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and a high risk for progression, sotrovimab could help reduce the risk of hospitalization or death.

The research is published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and was conducted by Anil Gupta et al.

In the study, the team assigned patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for progression to either sotrovimab or placebo (528 and 529 patients, respectively).

They found a strong reduction in hospitalization lasting longer than 24 hours or death through day 29 with sotrovimab versus placebo.

Four of the five secondary outcomes were strongly in favor of sotrovimab, including decreased emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or deaths and reduced progression to severe or critical respiratory COVID-19.

Adverse events occurred infrequently and were similar between the groups (22 and 23 percent for sotrovimab and placebo, respectively).

The findings support sotrovimab as a treatment option for nonhospitalized, high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Although efficacy against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 variants that have emerged since the study was completed is unknown.

If you care about COVID, please read studies about why are we seeing more COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, and common diabetes drug could strongly cut COVID-19 death risk.

For more information about COVID, please see recent studies that COVID-19 infection can cause pain reliever, and this depression drug may help prevent severe COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Depression#Emergency Department#Sotrovimab#Nonhospitalized
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Two years after infection, half of people hospitalized with COVID-19 have at least one symptom, follow-up study suggests

Two years after infection with COVID-19, half of patients who were admitted to hospitals still have at least one symptom, according to the longest follow-up study to date, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study followed 1,192 participants in China infected with SARS-CoV-2 during the first phase of the pandemic in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

In a video interview published on the right-wing social media platform Rumble, Sen. Ron Johnson said it “may be true” that vaccines against COVID-19 cause AIDS. Johnson was being interviewed by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who alleged that the shots induce AIDS and that the FDA knew so when the vaccines were approved for emergency use.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother, 36, most likely died from Covid Pfizer vaccine 11 days after dose, inquest told

A family listened in shock as a pathologist revealed his belief that a 36-year-old mother-of-two died as a result of having a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.A post-mortem examination on the body of Dawn Wooldridge had previously proved inconclusive.But an inquest heard her unexpected death, which happened 11 days after the young mother’s first Covid jab, was probably a result of the vaccination.Ms Wooldridge was found dead in her home by her brother in June last year, after she failed to collect her five-year-old son from school.In a statement to the Berkshire coroner her husband, Ashley, said: “We met on holiday in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy