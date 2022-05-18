This drug may protect you from severe COVID-19

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from the William Osler Health Centre found for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and a high risk for progression, sotrovimab could help reduce the risk of hospitalization or death.

The research is published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and was conducted by Anil Gupta et al.

In the study, the team assigned patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for progression to either sotrovimab or placebo (528 and 529 patients, respectively).

They found a strong reduction in hospitalization lasting longer than 24 hours or death through day 29 with sotrovimab versus placebo.

Four of the five secondary outcomes were strongly in favor of sotrovimab, including decreased emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or deaths and reduced progression to severe or critical respiratory COVID-19.

Adverse events occurred infrequently and were similar between the groups (22 and 23 percent for sotrovimab and placebo, respectively).

The findings support sotrovimab as a treatment option for nonhospitalized, high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Although efficacy against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 variants that have emerged since the study was completed is unknown.

