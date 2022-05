World No. 1 Iga Swiatek says she enters the French Open in positive spirits and is ready for what's to come in the next two weeks. Swiatek has been by far the best player over the last three months as she came to Roland Garros on a 28-match win streak and she is the top favorite to win the crown at the second Grand Slam tournament of the season.

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO