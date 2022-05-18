ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Drug tunnel from Tijuana to San Diego linked to nationwide alleged drug trafficking scheme

By Chuck Goudie, Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel, Ross Weidner
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQsP6_0fhaZVAl00

The illicit drugs that flood Chicago from Mexico come in trucks, on trains, planes and hidden behind secret doors of SUVs.

Now, federal authorities have found an apparent starting point under the border in Southern California. About 2,100 miles from Chicago near San Diego, federal agents discovered a well-built tunnel spanning south of the border. The other end was in Tijuana, Mexico.

"It's estimated to be about 1,744 feet long, 61 feet deep, with a diameter of about 4 feet at its widest point," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Randy Grossman. "It has reinforced walls, a rail system and electricity for ventilation."

SEE ALSO | Drug business booming while legitimate supply chains struggle, overdose data shows

Homeland Security Investigations identified the tunnel 300 feet north of the border during a stakeout of a suspected cocaine stash house.

"We allege that the defendants were driving into the garage and loading or dropping off cardboard boxes full of drugs to further the movement or distribution of drugs throughout the united states," said Grossman.

Both San Diego and Chicago are on the fed's map of High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas. Southern California is highlighted because of its proximity to Mexican cartel supply lines, and Chicago for its strategic location in the middle of the nation.

Chicago's geography makes it a transit and shipping hub for many things, including illegal drugs, according to Chicago DEA chief Bob Bell.

"This is a distribution hub for legitimate commerce and for unfortunately, illegitimate commerce. So a lot of drugs come directly from Mexico to Chicago and are dispersed across the Midwest," Bell told the I-Team.

Late last year, 29 people were charged in a separate drug and money laundering operation between San Diego, Chicago and other U.S. cities, allegedly connected to the two major cartels that control Chicago streets drugs, according to law enforcement agents.

While the U.S. Attorney in San Diego said that "there is no light at the end of this narco-tunnel" when announcing charges related to the scheme, he pledges to work with the many law enforcement agencies targeting illicit drugs from Mexico to locate and shutdown their operations.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Operation American Hustle: City leaders discuss West Side impact following drug trafficking bust

CHICAGO — Following a shooting on the Near North Side, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown joined other city leaders to discuss the results of Operation American Hustle. The 15-month long effort resulted in more than 30 arrests with 10 of those individuals receiving federal charges in connection with drug […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Illegal Drugs#Tijuana#Fed#Mexican
fox5ny.com

Chicago mass shooting: 10 shot, 2 dead

Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a mass shooting near a Chicago McDonald's. The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night on the city's Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a GUN was recovered, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a Twitter post.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wmay.com

Report: Irvin Said Charges Against Girlfriend ”Would Be Taken Care Of”

More controversy for Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Tribune reports that Irvin came to the scene when his then-girlfriend was arrested following an altercation with a security guard at a cannabis dispensary. A police report says an officer overheard Irvin call someone on the phone and say that the charges against the woman, quote, “would be taken care of.” Irvin says his words are mischaracterized in the police report, and says he was simply telling the woman that the case would be dealt with in court. The woman was charged with battery as an ordinance violation in Aurora, not as a criminal charge… a decision that Aurora officials say is up to the discretion of the arresting officer.
CHICAGO, IL
police1.com

Former MMA fighter sees cop under attack and jumps into action

PORTAGE, Ind. — A former MMA fighter put his martial arts skills to the test this week when he stopped to help a police officer under attack, NBC Chicago reported. William Cassoday, who is also a trainer in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, was driving when he saw a man try to punch Officer Jamison Smith, according to the Olean Times Herald. Cassoday says he carefully approached Smith’s line of sight, so as to not surprise the officer. The suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Delgado, noticed the newcomer and repositioned himself. That’s when Cassoday made his move.
PORTAGE, IN
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
84K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy