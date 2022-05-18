ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCSO Seeks Burglary Suspects

By Kym Kemp
Cover picture for the articleOn 05-15-2022 near midnight two individuals committed a burglary of a business in the 4300 block of North State Street in Ukiah. Suspect#1 – Red hat...

mendofever.com

Masked Suspects Fire Handguns During Armed Robbery in Cloverdale

Scanner traffic beginning at approximately 9:50 p.m. indicated an armed robbery occurred at the Quikstop Gas Station in Cloverdale. The suspects were described as two individuals, both wearing black masks and hoodies, who entered the convenience store and fired handguns while conducting the armed robbery. The vehicle associated with the...
CLOVERDALE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Murder suspect to stand trial

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A judge ruled that there’s sufficient evidence for this Alderpoint murder suspect to stand trial. Among the evidence against 29-year-old Jake Henry Combs was an investigator’s testimony that he admitted to the deadly January shooting. Combs told the police officers that he shot another man in the head to save his puppy, […] The post Murder suspect to stand trial  appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
18-year-old female assaults her 56-year-old fiance

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press relase – “On 05-06-2022 at approximately 7:23 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a domestic violence dispute in the 1400 block of South State Street in Ukiah, California. Deputies contacted a 56 year-old...
UKIAH, CA
High-speed chase with stolen vehicle in Ukiah ends in arrest

UKIAH, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man earlier this week following a high-speed chase on US-101 South. Daly City resident Luis Mendoza-Gonzaga was stopped by an officer for speeding along the highway in a Hyundai Santa Fe. When asked for registration and proof of insurance, Mendoza-Gonzaga said he did not have a driver’s license. This prompted the officer to ask for the keys to Mendoza-Gonzaga's car. Instead of handing over the keys, Mendoza-Gonzaga fled from the officer in his vehicle.
UKIAH, CA
Body Of John Doe Found 38 Years Ago In Solano County Identified As Sacramento Resident Norman Creech

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a man found on the rocks of the Sacramento Deep Water Ship Channel in Solano County nearly 40 years ago has finally been identified. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was discovered during low tide on June 7, 1984. With the body being in a moderate stage of decomposition, authorities were never able to identify him. However, new DNA technology has since emerged. This month, detectives say they were able to positively identify the man as Sacramento resident Norman Creech. Detectives say Creech had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances from his Bell Street apartment back in November 1983. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Creech’s disappearance, as it is still unclear how he died.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
One Killed in Car Crash on Harcross Drive [Windsor, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Angeles Vista Boulevard Left One Fatality. The accident happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Angeles Vista Boulevard and Harcross Drive. According to authorities, two cars collided for reasons unknown resulting in two people injured. Paramedics arrived and transported both victims to a nearby hospital for further treatment, unfortunately one of them succumbed to their injuries.
WINDSOR, CA
18-Year-Old Arrested for Assaulting Her 56-Year-Old Fiancé

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-06-2022 at approximately 7:23 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
[UPDATES] Medical Building Burning on Ukiah’s South Dora Street

Scanner traffic beginning around 11:00 p.m. indicated dispatch had received reports of a commercial structure fire at 1101 South Dora Street. The reporting party said the roof of the NorCal Dermatology Building was smoking and on fire. The Incident Commander reported it is a “working structure fire, well-involved.”. UPDATE...
UKIAH, CA
MCSO: Men arrested in Willits with more than 125 marijuana plants in trailer

Two Lake County men were arrested in Willits recently for allegedly transporting more than 125 marijuana plants illegally, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, a deputy stopped a vehicle traveling south on Highway 101 around 11:30 p.m. May 6 in the Willits area for what were reportedly “numerous vehicle code violations.”
WILLITS, CA
Sonoma County Prosecutor Charged After DUI Arrest

A Sonoma County prosecutor who was arrested for DUI last month is being charged with two misdemeanors. In a case being handled by the California Attorney General’s office, Deputy District Attorney Jenica Popik Leonard is facing two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol. On April 15th, Leonard rear ended a vehicle at the intersection of College and Mendocino avenues. Police responded and conducted a field sobriety test that showed Leonard’s blood alcohol content was nearly four times the state’s legal limit. Leonard was placed on administrative leave following the crash.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
GMC vs. Motorcycle in Red Bluff

This morning, around 9:39 a.m. the CHP Traffic Incident Page listed a traffic collision involving a black motorcycle and a grayish-blue GMC pick-up truck at the corner of Walnut Street and Baker Road in Red Bluff. It stated that the motorcycle was partially blocking traffic and that bystanders were helping...
RED BLUFF, CA
Woman arrested following deadly crash on Highway 99 Friday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested following a deadly crash on Highway 99 on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says 46-year-old Rebecca Bryant was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and was booked into the Tehama County Jail. Bryant was driving a Toyota Corolla north...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

