Ime Udoka provides Al Horford update ahead of ECF

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics will be short-handed to start the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Miami Heat. Not only will they be without guard Marcus Smart, who suffered a foot injury in Game 7 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, but they'll also miss Al Horford. The veteran big man was ruled out for...

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Laker unloads on Patrick Beverley over critical comments

One NBA player has had about enough of Patrick Beverley’s Haterade Tour. In this week’s episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green went in on the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Beverley, who has recently been criticizing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. In a series of fiery remarks on TV, Beverley called Paul a “cone” defensively and mocked Paul for getting cooked by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
NBC Sports

Steph does saucy dance on Mavs after 3-pointer in Game 1

Steph Curry was feeling it early in the third quarter against the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night. Less than three minutes into the second half, Curry made a wild over-his-head pass to Draymond Green, relocated and then got the ball back before hitting a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 17 points.
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Several members of Celtics traveling party reportedly tested positive for COVID

The Boston Celtics have been dealing with positive COVID-19 test results among their traveling party over the last week, according to a report by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst,. Those tests may be tied to veteran big man Al Horford’s entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol. As Windhorst noted on a recent episode of “Get Up!,” it will be Horford’s third such stint this year, but it does not necessarily mean he has tested positive given close contact with any of the unnamed members of the traveling party might also trigger his entry.
CBS Boston

Deuce Tatum leaves Grant Williams hanging after C's Game 2 win

BOSTON -- Life is good for Deuce Tatum, who's become a bit of an NBA celebrity by being the world's biggest fan of his father, Jayson Tatum. The younger Tatum is never far from his father's side, and the two are now in the business of working together to prank Jayson's teammates.Deuce made his way through the Celtics' celebratory locker room after Thursday night's 127-102 blowout victory over the Heat in Miami, a win which evened the Eastern Conference finals at one game apiece. The 4-year-old gave congratulatory high fives to all the Celtics at their lockers, spending a little extra time with Jaylen Brown.After that, Grant Williams tried doing the same, only for Deuce and Jayson to completely leave him hanging.Jayson Tatum had 27 points in the win, off 4-for-6 3-point shooting, while Williams had 19 points off the bench. Considering the score, Tatum didn't have to play at all in the fourth quarter, thus giving him plenty of time to plot the prank on Williams.
NBC Sports

Draymond takes hilarious shot at Warriors villain Barkley

Charles Barkley has been a villain in the Bay Area for the better part of two decades. It began in 2007 when he dissed the city of Oakland after the Warriors upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks. In the early days of the Warriors' dynasty, Barkley refused to believe a core of "jump shooters" like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could bring home an NBA championship.
The Spun

Breaking: Celtics Guard Out For Personal Reasons Tonight

The Boston Celtics will be without a key role player as they look to bounce back in Game 2. On Thursday morning, the Celtics announced that Derrick White will be out for "personal reasons." According to Boston insider Keith Smith, White and his wife were expecting a child — presumably...
NBC Sports

Celtics announce Horford is available to play Game 2 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics will receive a massive boost to their lineup against the Miami Heat Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. A few hours after upgrading Al Horford from doubtful to questionable, the Celtics announced that the veteran center is available to play. Horford missed Boston's...
Larry Brown Sports

Al Horford’s sister throws shade at Heat

Al Horford’s sister Anna is known for sharing controversial opinions on social media, and she is living up to that reputation during the Eastern Conference Finals. Anna made a bold statement on Twitter during the Boston Celtics’ blowout win over the Miami Heat in Game 2. She essentially said Jimmy Butler is Miami’s whole team.
NBC Sports

Ja's perfect tweet for Steph's diabolical 'night night' dagger

Steph Curry put the Dallas Mavericks to bed on Friday night. Down by as many as 19 points, Curry fueled the Warriors’ furious 126-117 comeback win and inserted the dagger into Dallas' hopes with a game-sealing 3-pointer with 36.2 seconds left to go up 2-0 in the Western Conference finals.
