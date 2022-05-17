ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals claim Jessie Lemonier off waivers from Lions

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals added a linebacker to their roster on Tuesday. They announced they were awarded linebacker Jessie Lemonier on a waiver claim.

Lemonier was released by the Detroit Lions.

He has been in the league since 2020. He entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in six games as a rookie and had two tackles.

He signed with the Lions to their practice squad last September and signed to the active roster in October. He played in seven games and started twice. he had 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The 6-3, 240-pounder played at Liberty collegiately. In two seasons at Liberty, Lemonier had 135 tackles (74 solo), 20.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Cardinals released undrafted rookie defensive lineman LaRon Stokes to make room for Lemonier.

He will likely play off the edge and compete for a roster spot this offseason.

