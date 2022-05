It’s been a long 43 years since the roar of the Hydros has seen the beaches of Vancouver, and this week the fastest race boats in the world will return today and tomorrow. Fans and adrenaline junkies are invited to watch as a small fleet of H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes take to the Columbia River to run an exhibition test before their 2022 season. Here is the rundown of events and what to expect when you see them hitting 190MPH + along the columbia.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO