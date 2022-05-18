Fetterman campaign insists campaign is ‘not slowing down’ as candidate recovers

Two LGBTQ candidates are running against each other in Alabama’s Democratic primary Tuesday, creating a rift in the party. Brit Blalock, a nonbinary woman who uses both “she” and “they” pronouns, announced last year that she would run for the Alabama House of Representatives, representing District 54, which includes parts of downtown and east Birmingham. The seat is currently held by Rep. Neil Rafferty, the state’s only LGBTQ lawmaker, who has fought anti-LGBTQ legislation in Alabama for the past two years.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO