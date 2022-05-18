ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman campaign insists campaign is ‘not slowing down’ as candidate recovers

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Senate candidate John Fetterman...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Two LGBTQ candidates face off in Alabama, creating a political rift

Two LGBTQ candidates are running against each other in Alabama’s Democratic primary Tuesday, creating a rift in the party. Brit Blalock, a nonbinary woman who uses both “she” and “they” pronouns, announced last year that she would run for the Alabama House of Representatives, representing District 54, which includes parts of downtown and east Birmingham. The seat is currently held by Rep. Neil Rafferty, the state’s only LGBTQ lawmaker, who has fought anti-LGBTQ legislation in Alabama for the past two years.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NBC News

Two dead, 44 injured in Michigan tornado that tore through homes and businesses

Two people have died and 44 others were injured when a tornado struck Northern Michigan on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Michigan State Police confirmed the fatality Friday evening and said 44 people were taken to multiple hospitals in Northern Michigan. Conditions of the patients were unavailable. The tornado struck the...
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Disaster declared in Texas county as wildfire swells to 5,000 acres

A disaster was declared in a Texas county Wednesday because a wildfire that ignited earlier this week swelled to 5,000 acres and led to evacuations. The Mesquite Heat Fire took a turn for the worse, according to a Wednesday statement from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was 30 percent contained earlier in the week, however, as weather conditions worsened, the blaze grew to 5,000 acres and containment dwindled to only 5 percent.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy