KKTH FDA CHILD BOOSTER

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is seeing a slight increase when it comes to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state. Officials held a press conference Thursday morning to give the update. CDPHE says right now they are seeing the 7-day...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs remains went under “accident alert” status Friday because of snowy conditions. The alert was issued at about 4:45 p.m. While on accident alert, or cold reporting, if there is a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected...
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) German Aldana Zuniga never thought he'd drive a car after an accident rendered him paralyzed when he was 16. Thanks to new technology, he got that chance!. WATCH - New details in Colorado Springs murder case. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 9:59 PM MDT.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Phil Weiser today announced Pfizer will refund $107,174.82 to approximately 1,500 Colorado consumers after it failed to honor coupons for three medications. Colorado collaborated with Vermont, Arizona, and Kansas to reach this settlement. From at least 2014-2018, Pfizer offered copayment coupons to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) is launching a new free shuttle service in downtown Colorado Springs. The first phase of shuttle service begins on Sunday, May 22 with stops along Tejon Street. This shuttle will reportedly run between Cache La Poudre and Rio Grande streets with...
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado woman went missing, her remains were recovered. On Thursday, officials with the City of Longmont and the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office provided an update on the tragic case. Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen alive by friends in Longmont on March 18, 2018. Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified as a suspect early into the investigation.
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) German Aldana Zuniga never thought he'd drive a car after an accident rendered him paralyzed when he was 16. Thanks to new technology, he got that chance!. WATCH - New details in Colorado Springs murder case. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 9:59 PM MDT.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With a late-season snow storm approaching the Front Range this weekend, Colorado Springs Utilities is sharing tips with customers on how to stay safe during and after the storm. Visit the Storm Center page for detailed information on how to report and monitor electric outages, protect irrigation systems and tender plants, and be efficient with energy use.
The Place in Colorado Springs is expanding. Colorado Department of Corrections members in the state employee’s union Colorado WINS held a rally at DOC headquarters in Colorado Springs... Snow Storm Ahead... Updated: 54 minutes ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Fire danger to snow. Updated: 2 hours ago.
DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a dozen people are suspected of operating an organized crime ring in Colorado to help fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of 11 suspects on Thursday. The group is suspected of stealing at least 130 vehicles in the Denver Metro Area. The estimated value of vehicles and property taken is about $3 million.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Patio season is back! You can win prizes all summer by going to your favorite patio restaurants in downtown Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke with the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs about their new Patio Party Passport. Just download the free, web-based tool and check-in at 13 eligible patios, including The Garden, White Pie, The Well and more.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working hard to restore power to residents all across Southern Colorado Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.
The Place in Colorado Springs is expanding. Colorado Department of Corrections members in the state employee’s union Colorado WINS held a rally at DOC headquarters in Colorado Springs... Snow Storm Ahead... Updated: 1 hour ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Fire danger to snow. Updated: 2 hours ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s National Rescue Dog Day, a paw-fect time to recognize all the lovable pups you have welcomed into your home!. According to the ASPCA nearly 350 million dogs enter shelters every year. Officials say it is also a good time to get your pets...
Chris, our editor for 5 years, had his last day today here at KKTV. He will be missed!. KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring) The Place in Colorado Springs is expanding. Colorado Department of Corrections members in the state employee’s union Colorado WINS held a rally at DOC headquarters in Colorado Springs...
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Strict water restrictions are in place for a small Colorado community as they state deals with a drought. Officials with the Town of Aguilar announced the tight restrictions on Wednesday:. “Unfortunately, due to the drought the Town of Aguilar will remain on water restrictions until further...
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado law enforcement officer and his wife are both charged in the recent shooting death of their young daughter. Police rushed to a home in the Front Range town of Frederick on May 8 after getting a 911 call reporting a shooting. They found a 3-year-old child suffering critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at a nearby hospital, she later died. She has since been identified as Avery Elaine Eskam.
DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors in a western Colorado county say they found no evidence of tampering in the 2020 presidential election as alleged by a clerk who has become a prominent voice among those promoting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The Mesa County District...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - By simply sharing your engagement story, you can be entered for a chance to win a custom engagement ring from Revolution Jewelry Works (RJW) in Colorado Springs!. The “Celebrate Love” campaign recently kicked off and is scheduled to end this Sunday. The process is simple:...
(Gray News) - The Amber Alert issued Friday in Oklahoma was canceled after the three children were found safe, an official said. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli Aranda, 10 years old.
Comments / 0