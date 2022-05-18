ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTH FDA CHILD BOOSTER

KKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Academy of Pediatrics responds to baby formula shortage. Children’s Hospital...

KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Department Corrections protest

WATCH: Colorado Department Corrections protest

German Aldana Zuniga never thought he'd drive a car after an accident rendered him paralyzed when he was 16. Thanks to new technology, he got that chance!. WATCH - New details in Colorado Springs murder case. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 9:59 PM MDT.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Attorney General Phil Weiser announces Pfizer will refund more than $100K to Colorado consumers after failing to honor coupons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Phil Weiser today announced Pfizer will refund $107,174.82 to approximately 1,500 Colorado consumers after it failed to honor coupons for three medications. Colorado collaborated with Vermont, Arizona, and Kansas to reach this settlement. From at least 2014-2018, Pfizer offered copayment coupons to...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Free shuttle service begins Sunday for downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) is launching a new free shuttle service in downtown Colorado Springs. The first phase of shuttle service begins on Sunday, May 22 with stops along Tejon Street. This shuttle will reportedly run between Cache La Poudre and Rio Grande streets with...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Remains of missing Colorado mom found

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado woman went missing, her remains were recovered. On Thursday, officials with the City of Longmont and the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office provided an update on the tragic case. Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen alive by friends in Longmont on March 18, 2018. Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified as a suspect early into the investigation.
LONGMONT, CO
KKTV

Snow Storm Ahead...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Utilities provide safety tips for incoming storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With a late-season snow storm approaching the Front Range this weekend, Colorado Springs Utilities is sharing tips with customers on how to stay safe during and after the storm. Visit the Storm Center page for detailed information on how to report and monitor electric outages, protect irrigation systems and tender plants, and be efficient with energy use.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits

DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a dozen people are suspected of operating an organized crime ring in Colorado to help fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of 11 suspects on Thursday. The group is suspected of stealing at least 130 vehicles in the Denver Metro Area. The estimated value of vehicles and property taken is about $3 million.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Win prizes all summer with new “Patio Party Passport” in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Patio season is back! You can win prizes all summer by going to your favorite patio restaurants in downtown Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke with the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs about their new Patio Party Passport. Just download the free, web-based tool and check-in at 13 eligible patios, including The Garden, White Pie, The Well and more.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Several power outages reported in Southern Colorado Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working hard to restore power to residents all across Southern Colorado Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pamper your pets for National Rescue dog day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s National Rescue Dog Day, a paw-fect time to recognize all the lovable pups you have welcomed into your home!. According to the ASPCA nearly 350 million dogs enter shelters every year. Officials say it is also a good time to get your pets...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Sports Director Taylor Kilgore leaving KKTV

Chris, our editor for 5 years, had his last day today here at KKTV. He will be missed!. KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring) The Place in Colorado Springs is expanding. Colorado Department of Corrections members in the state employee’s union Colorado WINS held a rally at DOC headquarters in Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Strict water restrictions are in place for a small Colorado community as they state deals with a drought. Officials with the Town of Aguilar announced the tight restrictions on Wednesday:. “Unfortunately, due to the drought the Town of Aguilar will remain on water restrictions until further...
AGUILAR, CO
KKTV

Colorado law enforcement officer charged in daughter’s shooting death

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado law enforcement officer and his wife are both charged in the recent shooting death of their young daughter. Police rushed to a home in the Front Range town of Frederick on May 8 after getting a 911 call reporting a shooting. They found a 3-year-old child suffering critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at a nearby hospital, she later died. She has since been identified as Avery Elaine Eskam.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Prosecutors debunk Colorado clerk’s 2020 election claims

DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors in a western Colorado county say they found no evidence of tampering in the 2020 presidential election as alleged by a clerk who has become a prominent voice among those promoting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The Mesa County District...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Amber Alert canceled, 3 Oklahoma children found safe, officials say

(Gray News) - The Amber Alert issued Friday in Oklahoma was canceled after the three children were found safe, an official said. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli Aranda, 10 years old.
OKLAHOMA STATE

