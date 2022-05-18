KKTH FDA CHILD BOOSTER

DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a dozen people are suspected of operating an organized crime ring in Colorado to help fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of 11 suspects on Thursday. The group is suspected of stealing at least 130 vehicles in the Denver Metro Area. The estimated value of vehicles and property taken is about $3 million.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO