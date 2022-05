The City of Merrill will begin their new automated garbage and recycling pickup program on June 6, 2022. In preparation for the new program’s launch, City residents are receiving their new 95-gallon roll-out garbage and recycling collection carts this week and next. The carts will be delivered to residents on their curbs, and will be placed in the spot where the City’s two new automated garbage and recycling trucks will empty them beginning the week of June 6. Please do NOT begin using the new carts until June 6.

MERRILL, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO