Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hitchcock FROST ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY MORNING IS CANCELLED Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 30`s and lower 40`s for the remainder of the morning so the frost advisory has been canceled. FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Hitchcock County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO