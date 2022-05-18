ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osborne County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne;...

alerts.weather.gov

