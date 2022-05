Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]

ALMA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO