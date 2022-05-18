ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Certain degrees will cost more by 2023 at the University of Missouri

By Emily Manley
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFwVl_0fhaTFwH00

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Students attending a school within the University of Missouri System will be paying more for certain degrees by 2023.

The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved a differential tuition plan Tuesday during a special meeting. This means that students will pay less to get a degree in education compared to a major in engineering or nursing.

The price would be based on what it cost the university to teach that major and the job market for that field once the student graduates.

Top story: Invasive jumping worms wiggling across Missouri and Illinois

This plan also consolidates supplemental course fees. Right now, the fees are different for students based on the courses he or she takes, making it hard to pinpoint the overall bill. Under this plan approved Tuesday, there would be a flat rate of fees for full-time students. This means the universities will incentivize the student to take 15 or 18 credit hours because it would cost the same as taking 12 hours.

“We wanted simple and predictable pricing for our students, we wanted to improve time to completion and then also improve our overall completion rates,” said the executive vice president of the system’s financial services said. “We also wanted to have the ability to price on the market and cost to deliver specific degree programs.”

Curators said this flat rate will help students graduate faster and offer students more flexibility to explore other courses.

The board said it is waiting until next spring to decide the rates for the different tiers at its campuses in Kansas City, Columbia, St. Louis, as well as the University of Missouri Science and Technology in Rolla.


Mizzou would have three different tiers:

  • Tier 1
    • College of Arts and Science in the departments of history, geography, communications, philosophy, English, anthropology, international studies, and general studies
    • Education
    • Health professions like social work
    • Pre-majors for the College of Human Environmental Sciences,
    • Agriculture, food, and natural resources in the department of parks, recreation, and sport and applied social science
  • Tier 2
    • College of Arts and Sciences in the departments of biological science, chemistry, economics, mathematics, school of music, statistics, theatre, physics, geological sciences, and psychological sciences.
    • Business, excluding accounting
    • Pre-majors for engineering
    • Journalism
    • Pre-majors for nursing
    • Agriculture, food, and natural resources in the departments of plant sciences, animal sciences, agriculture biochemistry, and natural resources and environmental studies.
  • Tier 3
    • Business in the department of accountancy
    • All engineering majors
    • All nursing majors

Missouri S&T would also have three tiers but include a freshman rate where UMSL would have tiers and UMKC would have six.

“I think it will be easier for individuals to understand that as we move forward,” Rapp said. “We have 64 supplemental course fees for undergraduates. It would really help our students know when looking at enrolling upfront what that cost will be.”

Only Missouri S&T and Mizzou would offer that flat rate and would allow students to take 15 or 18 credit hours for the price of 12 credit hours.

As for next year, tuition at all four universities will be increasing by 4.5% for undergraduates. This means a student at Mizzou taking 15 credit hours will see an increase of $217.50 a semester. UMKC will increase tuition by $14 per credit hour, Missouri S&T by $14.30, and UMSL by $17.10 per credit hour.

Tuition for graduate students will also be increasing across the board. Resident graduate students will pay $20.70 more per credit hour at Mizzou, $21.15 at UMKC, $22.50 at Missouri S&T, and $26.10 per credit hour at UMSL.

Curators also agreed to continue its “test-optional” policy. This will allow students to be accepted to Mizzou and Missouri S&T without submitting a standardized test score. Last year, more than 900 students were admitted to MU last year that did not submit a test score.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion

Our environmental safeguards are being decimated by none other than the agency meant to protect us from pollution, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Staff from DNR met secretly with corporations and consulting firms before releasing a proposed rule that would drastically reduce oversight at coal ash dumps by allowing them to continue leaching […] The post Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri AG preparing new round of school mask lawsuits

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is preparing for a new round of lawsuits challenging school mask rules if districts reinstate orders in the face of an uptick in COVID-19 cases. During a hearing Tuesday in Boone County Circuit Court, assistant attorney general James Atkins said the new cases would involve districts that have policies triggered by the number of students who are ill or by the prevalence of cases in their communities.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
State
Illinois State
City
Rolla, MO
Local
Missouri Education
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Columbia, MO
KIX 105.7

US Regulator Warns of Summer Blackouts: Will Missouri See Any?

Regulators are warning blackouts could hit a number of states this summer according to a report from Fox 2 Now. Is Missouri one of those states?. The Fox 2 Now report says the North American Electric Reliability Corporation's 2022 Summer Reliability Assessment warns that blackouts could impact a variety of states this summer as a combination of drought, heat, potential cyber-attacks, geopolitical conflicts and supply chain problems could all disrupt our power supply.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure

Hundreds of people are reported missing every year in Missouri, leaving families devastated and with many unanswered questions. While some missing persons cases are solved quickly giving families answers and closure, some cases turn cold. The post ‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
103GBF

One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri S T#College
My 1053 WJLT

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
KOLR10 News

Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Phelps County yesterday

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Phelps County near Beulah, Missouri on May 19 at 2:54 pm by the National Weather Service. Winds of up to 90 mph destroyed several small outbuildings and trees. The tornado spanned about 3 miles and 200 yards. Another tornado was confirmed seven miles south of […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
mycouriertribune.com

Appeals court reverses ruling in Lincoln County clerk case

LINCOLN COUNTY — A Missouri appeals court has reversed a lower court's ruling that Lincoln County's circuit clerk was improperly stripped of her powers. The appeals court's ruling this week said that Lincoln County Presiding Judge Patrick S. Flynn had the power to give himself "appointing authority" and that Karla Allsberry, the clerk he and two other judges voted out of her seat in 2019, will have to pay her own attorney fees.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Chesterfield Country Fair starts Thursday

ST. LOUIS – The weekends start early at the Chesterfield Country Fair. Jason Baucom of The City of Chesterfield ran down the list of events at the fair. Also, the band, The Drive-By Boys, gave us a preview. The Country Fair. Thursday, May 19 – Saturday May 21.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Adam Wainwright looks to hold Charity Event at Topgolf in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Adam Wainwright and Tommy Edman, with support from 101 ESPN host “Swinging for Impact” at Top Golf Sunday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Participants can enjoy golfing with their favorite Cardinals players. All of the proceeds will go towards Big League Impact, a nonprofit Wainwright started in 2013 to help fight poverty through the platform of sports.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
mycouriertribune.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Missouri

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy