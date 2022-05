Three Massachusetts hotels are among the hottest new getaways on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler, and two of them are in Boston. The travel publication recently released its 2022 Hot List, which names the best new and newly renovated hotels worldwide, and The Langham Boston, The Newbury Boston, and Faraway Nantucket made the cut. They are the only New England properties on the list of 96 hotels, which includes 22 in the U.S.

