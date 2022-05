LCM (50m) Live Stream (Amazon Prime) Tonight we saw an inspiring performance by Ariarne Titmus in the women’s 200m freestyle at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships. The 21-year-old Dean Boxall–trained star pumped out a massive time of 1:53.31 to check in with the third-fastest 2free performance in history. The only swims that score higher are represented by now-retired Italian World Record Holder Federica Pellegrini‘s 1:52.98 World Record from 2009 and Titmus’ own 1:53.09 from last year’s national championships.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 18 HOURS AGO