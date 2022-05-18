ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blazers receive #7 overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers received the #7 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

The franchise had less than a 10% chance to receive a top four pick. It’s the first time the Blazers have been in the lottery since 2013, when they selected CJ McCollum with the 10th overall selection.

Portland finished the last season with a record of 27-55, the third worst mark in the Western Conference.

Blazer fans now will turn their attention to the NBA Draft, which takes place June 23.

