Early voting is already underway in Iowa, and voting gets underway today (Thurs) across Illinois for next month’s primaries. In Iowa, early voting goes thru June 6th with ballots needed to be returned by the evening of June 7th. In Illinois, early voting is available from May 19th thru June 27th for the June 28th primary election. The primary in Wisconsin isn’t until August 9th – with early voting starting in late July. For more details, you can contact your county clerk’s office.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO