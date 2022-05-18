ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Road trips for Memorial Day continue despite high gas prices

By Nick Aresco
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Travelers are still planning their memorial day road trips despite high gas prices and airfares.

22News looked into why more people plan to hit the roads as inflation keeps hitting record highs. Nearly 12% of the population is expected to travel for Memorial Day, up by 3 million from last year.

Boston is a popular destination, even as gas prices rise to the highest we’ve ever seen.

Fill up those gas tanks. Memorial Day travel plans are up 8% over last year, as summer vacation plans rebound and average gas prices get closer to that 5 dollar mark. AAA Northeast is reminding travelers to plan ahead as the unofficial start of summer predicts that 39 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home on Memorial Day weekend. Out of that number, around 950,000 from Massachusetts are expected to travel, with the highest traffic volume beginning Thursday, May 26th.

Many are ready to hit the open road despite high gas prices.

“For me personally it’s a good excuse to get out. I’m picking up a car from a friend, from a cousin of mine, so we are using it as an excuse to drive up to Maine and poke around there over the weekend,” said Michael Follis of West Springfield.

AAA says 25% more Americans will be taking to the skies Memorial Day weekend as opposed to the same time last year, the second-largest increase since 2010. Flights are 6% more than in 2021. Car rentals have decreased 6% compared to 2021 with an average of $100 per day, and hotels are 42% more than last year.

That’s a good enough reason for Obi Oruche of West Springfield to stay home.

“I’m not going anywhere, I’m just going to sit tight and go to work if I’m called. I don’t have any traveling plans,” said Oruche.

AAA recommends travel insurance to cover unexpected delays or trip interruptions, especially as COVID cases keep going up.

Reminder: Plug air conditioners into wall outlets

With hot weather approaching during National Electrical Safety Month, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey reminded Massachusetts residents that air conditioners and other major appliances should be plugged directly into wall outlets, not extension cords or power strips.
South Texas migrant center ‘at capacity,’ struggling to meet demands

Inside the only migrant shelter in the remote South Texas border town of Eagle Pass, asylum seekers are crammed arm to arm on picnic tables, colorful undersized children’s plastic chairs and donated wooden church pews waiting for transportation and other help. They help 500 per day and already are “at capacity” the center’s executive director told Border Report. But if Title 42 is lifted on Monday, as the Biden administration plans, then she believes they will be overrun.
