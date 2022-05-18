2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Magic Claim No. 1 Overall Pick, Full Results

The NBA playoffs are well underway as the Conference Finals series are set, with most NBA stars having already shown up for their teams. After all, NBA superstars have the most pressure to perform and their performances will dictate how the season ends for their teams. Superstars often show up and put forth fantastic performances to spearhead their teams to victory. We crown an NBA champion every year and getting through each playoff series is the most essential part of being in the postseason.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO