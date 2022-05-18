9-year-old, 2 others hurt in North Carolina shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 9-year-old child and two others have been injured following a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said around 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1000 block of Deep Rock Circle.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found three people who had been shot, including a child.

Police said the 9-year-old child and another person suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital.

Medic tells Queen City News the third person, who was shot, was transported to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.

QCN is still working to learn the circumstances that led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

