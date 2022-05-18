ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

2022 school board, budget vote results

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

(WETM) – Voters across the Southern Tier and New York State headed to polls on May 17 to vote on their school districts’ proposed budgets for the 2022-2023 academic year, as well as the seats up for grabs on the school boards of education.

Of the 21 districts across four counties in the Southern Tier, all 21 budgets passed for the coming school year. Check below for the final numbers and board winners for each school district in the Southern Tier counties:

Chemung County

Elmira City School District

  • Budget: Passed (477 Yes, 158 No)
    • $138,440,248
    • -0.59% tax rate decrease
  • Board of Education seats (3-year terms)
    • Ruth Bruning (481 votes)
    • Julie Wray (473 votes)
    • Josh Palmer (534 votes)
  • Proposition to sell Booth School: Passed (594 Yes, 52 No)
  • Proposition to establish General Capital Reserve: Passed (538 Yes, 95 No)

Elmira Heights School District

  • Budget: Passed (208 Yes, 51 No, 1 blank/void)
    • $24,591,601
    • 1.98%
  • Board of Education seats (5-year term)
    • Christopher Callas
    • Vacant seat – write-in candidate to be announced pending acceptance
  • Purchase of 2 buses: Passed (203 Yes, 55 No, 2 blank/void)

Horseheads

  • Budget: Passed (705 Yes, 313 No)
    • $88,470,543
    • -3.00% tax rate decrease
  • Board of Education seats (3-year terms)
    • MaryAnne Corbett (738 votes)
    • Daniel Christmas (712 votes)
    • Liz O’Dell Wehling (613 votes)
  • Bus Purchase: Passed (744 Yes, 273 No)
  • Establishment of Capital Reserve (767 Yes, 252 No)

Steuben County

Addison

  • Budget: Passed (233 Yes, 147 No)
    • $34,700,337
    • 0.00% tax rate increase
  • Capstone Project: Passed (203 Yes, 175 No)
  • Board of Education Seats (5-year terms)
    • Deborah Flint (219 votes)
    • Jerredd Dennis (164 votes)

Arkport

  • Budget: Passed (147 Yes, 63 No)
    • $13,523,602
    • 1.92% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seat
    • Jenny Swarts
  • Purchase of one passenger vehicle: Passed (169 Yes, 63 No)
  • 5-year lease of bus: Passed (169 Yes, 38 No)

Avoca

  • Budget: Passed (257 Yes, 60 No)
    • $14,124,734
    • 0.00% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seat (5-year term)
    • Donald Rodbourn (236 votes)
  • Vehicle Purchase: Passed (249 Yes, 66 No)
  • Capital Reserve Fund: Passed (249 Yes, 61 No)

Bath

  • Budget: Passed (291 Yes, 56 No)
    • $39,994,763
    • 0.00% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education Seats (5-year terms)
    • Jen Yartyman (297 votes)
    • Olivia Krezenski (282 votes)

Bradford

  • Budget: Passed (75 Yes, 31 No)
    • $9,819,296
    • 2.52% tax rate increase
  • Purchase of two buses: Passed (76 Yes, 28 No)

Campbell-Savona

  • Budget: Passed (188 Yes, 55 No)
    • $23,295,717
    • 0.00% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seats (5-year terms)
    • Gregory Cacace (158 votes)
    • Stacie VanSkiver (170 votes)
  • Dr. Sandor and Berthe Benedek Memorial Library Proposition: Passed (141 Yes, 87 No)

Canisteo-Greenwood

  • Budget: Passed (250 Yes, 36 No)
    • $27,064,180
    • 0.00% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seats (3-year terms)
    • Bruce MacKellar
    • Joe Pacanowski
    • Heather Cox
  • Library: Passed (207 Yes, 80 No)
  • Capital Bus Reserve: Passed (246 Yes, 42 No)
  • Bus Purchase: Passed (240 Yes, 48 No)

Corning-Painted Post

  • Budget: Passed (1,992 Yes, 585 No)
    • $122,844,885
    • 0.00% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seats
    • Mary Franklin (3-year term, 1,674 votes)
    • Ashley Johnson-Lang (3-year term, 1,621 votes)
    • Marjorie Lawlor (3-year term, 1,566 votes)
    • A. Boh Ruffin (1-year term, 1,087 votes)
  • Bus/Vehicle Proposition: Passed (1,980 Yes, 575 No)
  • Southeast Steuben County Library Proposition: Passed (1,838 Yes, 764 No)

Hammondsport

  • Budget: Passed
    • $15,470,634
    • 1.58% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seat (5-year term)
    • William Goodrich (157 votes)
  • Purchases of two buses: Passed (156 Yes, 12 No)

Hornell

  • Budget: Passed (252 Yes, 117 No)
    • $40,039,187
    • 1.34% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seats
    • Kerry Davis (192 votes)
  • Bus Reserve Expenditure: Passed (297 Yes, 71 No)
  • Bus Lease: Passed (277 Yes, 92 No)
  • Renewal of Bus Reserve: Passed (289 Yes, 79 No)
  • Capital Improvements Reserve Fund: Passed (274 Yes, 92 No)

Jasper-Troupsburg

  • Budget: Passed (140 Yes, 14 No)
    • $13,092,331
    • 0.00% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seats
    • Jodi VanGorden (5-year term, 120 votes)
    • Chad Groff (5-year term, 96 votes)
    • Adam Button (3-year term, 45 votes)
  • Bus Proposition: Passed (126 Yes, 21 No)
  • Capital Reserve Proposition: Passed (141 Yes, 12 No)

Prattsburgh

  • Budget: Passed (104 Yes, 24 No)
    • $10,491,163
    • 0.00% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education Seat (5-year term)
    • Terry Moore (103 votes)
  • Prattsburg Free Library Budget: Passed (86 Yes, 42 No)

Wayland-Cohocton

  • Budget: Passed (174 Yes, 81 No)
    • $35,131,002
    • 1.95% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seats
    • Rich Rizzieri (191 votes)
    • Daniel Lander (198 votes)
    • William Jablonka (192 votes)
  • Proposition for Library: Passed (154 Yes, 87 No)

Schuyler County

Odessa-Montour

  • Budget: Passed (120 Yes, 20 No)
    • $18, 452, 087
    • 2.96% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seats (3-year terms)
    • William Shrout (115 votes)
    • Karen Rock (120 votes)
  • Purchase of 3 buses: Passed (112 Y, 12 No)
  • Dissolution of Captial Reserve Technology Fund to move balance into Repair Reserve: Passed (112 Y, 12 No)
  • Tax levy for Dutton S. Peterson Library: Passed (106 Yes, 30 No)

Watkins Glen

  • Budget: Passed (294 Yes)
    • $28,574,037
    • -7.40% tax rate decrease
  • Board of Education seats (two 3-year terms, one 1-year term)
    • Craig Bianco (270 votes)
    • Keith Caslin (235 votes)
    • Theresa Butler (234 votes)
    • Brittany Oliver (168 votes)
  • Leasing of buses: Passed (285 Yes)

Tioga County

Spencer-Van Etten

  • Budget: Passed (266 Yes, 153 No)
    • $24,998,515
    • 2.61% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seats
    • Sean Valley
    • Karen Johnson

Tioga Central

  • Budget: Passed
    • $20,558,091
    • 0.35% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education Seats
    • Aaron Lounsbury (137 votes)
    • Cathi Root (131 votes)
  • Vote to establish Capital Reserve fund: Passed (159 Yes, 24 No)

Waverly

  • Budget: Passed
    • $34,964,417
    • 0.00% tax rate increase
  • Board of Education seats
    • Colleen Talada (385 votes)
    • Jennifer Vaughn (375 votes)
  • Proposition #2 Bus Lease: Passed (397 Yes, 58 No)
  • Proposition #3 Capital Project (383 Yes, 77 No)

(Results will continue to come in in the evening on May 17. Check back for updates.)

