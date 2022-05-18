2022 school board, budget vote results

(WETM) – Voters across the Southern Tier and New York State headed to polls on May 17 to vote on their school districts’ proposed budgets for the 2022-2023 academic year, as well as the seats up for grabs on the school boards of education.

Of the 21 districts across four counties in the Southern Tier, all 21 budgets passed for the coming school year. Check below for the final numbers and board winners for each school district in the Southern Tier counties:

Chemung County

Elmira City School District

Budget: Passed (477 Yes, 158 No) $138,440,248 -0.59% tax rate decrease

Board of Education seats (3-year terms) Ruth Bruning (481 votes) Julie Wray (473 votes) Josh Palmer (534 votes)

Proposition to sell Booth School: Passed (594 Yes, 52 No)

Proposition to establish General Capital Reserve: Passed (538 Yes, 95 No)

Elmira Heights School District

Budget: Passed (208 Yes, 51 No, 1 blank/void) $24,591,601 1.98%

Board of Education seats (5-year term) Christopher Callas Vacant seat – write-in candidate to be announced pending acceptance

Purchase of 2 buses: Passed (203 Yes, 55 No, 2 blank/void)

Horseheads

Budget: Passed (705 Yes, 313 No) $88,470,543 -3.00% tax rate decrease

Board of Education seats (3-year terms) MaryAnne Corbett (738 votes) Daniel Christmas (712 votes) Liz O’Dell Wehling (613 votes)

Bus Purchase: Passed (744 Yes, 273 No)

Establishment of Capital Reserve (767 Yes, 252 No)

Steuben County

Addison

Budget: Passed (233 Yes, 147 No) $34,700,337 0.00% tax rate increase

Capstone Project: Passed (203 Yes, 175 No)

Board of Education Seats (5-year terms) Deborah Flint (219 votes) Jerredd Dennis (164 votes)



Arkport

Budget: Passed (147 Yes, 63 No) $13,523,602 1.92% tax rate increase

Board of Education seat Jenny Swarts

Purchase of one passenger vehicle: Passed (169 Yes, 63 No)

5-year lease of bus: Passed (169 Yes, 38 No)

Avoca

Budget: Passed (257 Yes, 60 No) $14,124,734 0.00% tax rate increase

Board of Education seat (5-year term) Donald Rodbourn (236 votes)

Vehicle Purchase: Passed (249 Yes, 66 No)

Capital Reserve Fund: Passed (249 Yes, 61 No)

Bath

Budget: Passed (291 Yes, 56 No) $39,994,763 0.00% tax rate increase

Board of Education Seats (5-year terms) Jen Yartyman (297 votes) Olivia Krezenski (282 votes)



Bradford

Budget: Passed (75 Yes, 31 No) $9,819,296 2.52% tax rate increase

Purchase of two buses: Passed (76 Yes, 28 No)

Campbell-Savona

Budget: Passed (188 Yes, 55 No) $23,295,717 0.00% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats (5-year terms) Gregory Cacace (158 votes) Stacie VanSkiver (170 votes)

Dr. Sandor and Berthe Benedek Memorial Library Proposition: Passed (141 Yes, 87 No)

Canisteo-Greenwood

Budget: Passed (250 Yes, 36 No) $27,064,180 0.00% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats (3-year terms) Bruce MacKellar Joe Pacanowski Heather Cox

Library: Passed (207 Yes, 80 No)

Capital Bus Reserve: Passed (246 Yes, 42 No)

Bus Purchase: Passed (240 Yes, 48 No)

Corning-Painted Post

Budget: Passed (1,992 Yes, 585 No) $122,844,885 0.00% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Mary Franklin (3-year term, 1,674 votes) Ashley Johnson-Lang (3-year term, 1,621 votes) Marjorie Lawlor (3-year term, 1,566 votes) A. Boh Ruffin (1-year term, 1,087 votes)

Bus/Vehicle Proposition: Passed (1,980 Yes, 575 No)

Southeast Steuben County Library Proposition: Passed (1,838 Yes, 764 No)

Hammondsport

Budget: Passed $15,470,634 1.58% tax rate increase

Board of Education seat (5-year term) William Goodrich (157 votes)

Purchases of two buses: Passed (156 Yes, 12 No)

Hornell

Budget: Passed (252 Yes, 117 No) $40,039,187 1.34% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Kerry Davis (192 votes)

Bus Reserve Expenditure: Passed (297 Yes, 71 No)

Bus Lease: Passed (277 Yes, 92 No)

Renewal of Bus Reserve: Passed (289 Yes, 79 No)

Capital Improvements Reserve Fund: Passed (274 Yes, 92 No)

Jasper-Troupsburg

Budget: Passed (140 Yes, 14 No) $13,092,331 0.00% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Jodi VanGorden (5-year term, 120 votes) Chad Groff (5-year term, 96 votes) Adam Button (3-year term, 45 votes)

Bus Proposition: Passed (126 Yes, 21 No)

Capital Reserve Proposition: Passed (141 Yes, 12 No)

Prattsburgh

Budget: Passed (104 Yes, 24 No) $10,491,163 0.00% tax rate increase

Board of Education Seat (5-year term) Terry Moore (103 votes)

Prattsburg Free Library Budget: Passed (86 Yes, 42 No)

Wayland-Cohocton

Budget: Passed (174 Yes, 81 No) $35,131,002 1.95% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Rich Rizzieri (191 votes) Daniel Lander (198 votes) William Jablonka (192 votes)

Proposition for Library: Passed (154 Yes, 87 No)

Schuyler County

Odessa-Montour

Budget: Passed (120 Yes, 20 No) $18, 452, 087 2.96% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats (3-year terms) William Shrout (115 votes) Karen Rock (120 votes)

Purchase of 3 buses: Passed (112 Y, 12 No)

Dissolution of Captial Reserve Technology Fund to move balance into Repair Reserve: Passed (112 Y, 12 No)

Tax levy for Dutton S. Peterson Library: Passed (106 Yes, 30 No)

Watkins Glen

Budget: Passed (294 Yes) $28,574,037 -7.40% tax rate decrease

Board of Education seats (two 3-year terms, one 1-year term) Craig Bianco (270 votes) Keith Caslin (235 votes) Theresa Butler (234 votes) Brittany Oliver (168 votes)

Leasing of buses: Passed (285 Yes)

Tioga County

Spencer-Van Etten

Budget: Passed (266 Yes, 153 No) $24,998,515 2.61% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Sean Valley Karen Johnson



Tioga Central

Budget: Passed $20,558,091 0.35% tax rate increase

Board of Education Seats Aaron Lounsbury (137 votes) Cathi Root (131 votes)

Vote to establish Capital Reserve fund: Passed (159 Yes, 24 No)

Waverly

Budget: Passed $34,964,417 0.00% tax rate increase

Board of Education seats Colleen Talada (385 votes) Jennifer Vaughn (375 votes)

Proposition #2 Bus Lease: Passed (397 Yes, 58 No)

Proposition #3 Capital Project (383 Yes, 77 No)

(Results will continue to come in in the evening on May 17. Check back for updates.)

