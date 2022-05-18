ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN earns 5 Regional Murrow Awards to continue winning streak

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndxhN_0fhaQG0300

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN continued its winning streak of awards, earning five Regional Murrow Awards, the most of any station in the Austin market.

KXAN won in these categories: Continuing Coverage, Digital, Excellence in Innovation , Investigative Reporting and Podcast.

All five winners will advance to the National Murrow Awards competition.

KXAN’s investigation into the state’s mental hospital backlog won in the continuing coverage category. Take a look back through this award-winning investigation.

KXAN won the digital category for the seventh straight year . This year’s win was a combination of these investigative series: “Mental Competency Consequences,” “ Locked in Limbo: Moving Forward ,” “Justice for Some,” “Missing in Texas” and “Risky Rides.”

For the third straight year, KXAN won the podcast category for season four of the Catalyst series. KXAN investigators uncovered hundreds of custodial death reports filed incorrectly, leaving unanswered questions when someone dies in Texas police custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison chooses USC over Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jordan Addison, the star wide receiver from Pitt who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award last season for being the most outstanding receiver in college football, has chosen to transfer to USC over Texas. Addison was a highly sought-after player once he entered the transfer portal after the season. He made the announcement […]
