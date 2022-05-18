ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Wednesday Web Weather

KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a very warm Wednesday, with the first 90 of the year possible...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

COVID-19 State of Emergency in Nevada ending on Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada will end at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022. Governor Steve Sisolak made it official Thursday by signing an official proclamation. The State of Emergency was first put in place in March 2020...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

NDF, National Guard firefighters train for wildfire season

ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The air attack - helicopters making repeated trips from a nearby water source to a wildfire. It’s part of the rhythm of the response to any major fire and for those on the sidelines often the most visible part of the battle. And it’s...
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

U.S. judge: Withdrawal of Nevada-Calif. grouse listing was illegal

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled the Trump administration illegally withdrew an earlier proposal to list of the the bi-state sage grouse as a threatened species along the California-Nevada line in 2020. It’s the latest development in the on-again, off-again protection of the Sierra cousin of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy